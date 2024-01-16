3 ways to recover when you don't know how to answer a job interview question

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, even for the most prepared among us.

Even if you have your outfit picked out, arrive on time and make a dazzling first impression with the hiring manager, a lot can go wrong during your sit-down conversation. Maybe one of the most panic-inducing: Now knowing how to answer someone's question.

But Teresa Freeman, who has 25 years of experience as an HR executive for companies like Amazon and Deloitte, says there are three simple ways you can regain composure in the interview and put your best professional self forward.

1. Repeat or reframe

First, repeat or reframe the question back to the interviewer to make sure you understand what they're really asking for. "Sometimes you don't know how to answer, or you may think you don't know because you didn't hear it right, or the way it was framed," Freeman says.

2. Bring in a related topic

If you still have no idea what the person is asking about and you can't answer the question directly, you can try to redirect the interviewer with a related thought or example of your expertise.

For example, Freeman suggests saying something like this: "I understand you've asked me about a time where I've demonstrated complex data analysis for a client. While I may not have done that, specifically, I did organize and provide data consolidation for a project for this company or this client as an intern."

3. Be eager to learn

Finally, if you still don't have any experience adjacent to what the person is asking about, turn that into a conversation about how it's something you're eager to learn how to do.

Freeman gives another example: "So if someone says, 'Tell me about a time you ran a complex data analysis process,' you can say to them: 'Unfortunately, I haven't had the experience yet, but I'm eager to demonstrate and strengthen these skills, and I understand this is a really important part of the job. I understand from the job description that the person in this role will get to do that often, and I'm a quick learner and I'm really excited about that aspect of the job.'"

Framing your eagerness in that way lets the interviewer know you understand the job description, you've come prepared in terms of understanding what this role is, and you're staying positive and enthusiastic about the role.

"You're helping me as the interviewer understand, 'Oh, she wants this job,'" Freeman adds. If candidates express positivity, energy and interest, "it goes a long way."

