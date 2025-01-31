3 marketing skills growing in demand on Upwork: One can pay as much as $250 per hour

Among freelance marketplace Upwork's most in-demand skills are accounting, full stack development and social media marketing.

That's according to its recent Most In-Demand Skills for 2025 report. This year, Upwork also took note of some of its fastest growing skills across categories like accounting and consulting, coding and web development and design and creative.

For those interested in monetizing their public relations and communication skills, here are some of Upwork's fastest-growing marketing skills.

Display advertising

Freelancers hired for this skill design display ads that show up as banners on sites like YouTube.

The skill is likely growing in demand "because of the continued use of social media and just our consumer behavior and being on websites and mobile apps," says Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. Companies are trying to capture the attention of people on those sites.

Display advertisers don't necessarily need a degree to dive in but having some experience in advertising, digital marketing and graphic design helps, according to LinkedIn. Sites like Google and Amazon also feature tutorials on the best guidelines for creating display ads.

These experts charge as much as $210 per hour on Upwork.

Campaign management

Marketing campaigns include display ads but also social media posts, features on traditional media, etc.

"Instagram, YouTube, TikTok — whatever people are on, you need someone who's actually managing where your presence is and where your campaign and all these advertisements are going" if you want to spread the word about your product, says Monahan. That's where a campaign manager comes in.

Many clients look for experience in the field or a degree in marketing.

Campaign managers on Upwork charge as much as $250 per hour.

Email marketing

Email marketing is not a new skill, says Monahan, but with the proliferation of newsletters and the regular use of email as a means of communication, it continues to be in demand.

These marketers design email campaigns for their clients, she says, as well as keep track of customer data and find potential new customers. You can learn the skill by taking courses on sites like Coursera, HubSpot Academy or LinkedIn.

Email marketers charge as much as $590 per project on Fiverr.

