23. RTD Financial Advisors

RTD Financial Advisors, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 23 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 40

Accounts Under Management: 712

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 18 in 2022)

Principals:

Jeff Weiand, Chief Executive Officer

Marc Labadie, Executive Vice President

Contact:

rtdfinancial.com

30 South 17th Street, Suite 1620, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(800) 893-4725