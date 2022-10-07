21 In-Demand Remote Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 Per Year—and Where to Find Them

The return-to-office surge might be picking up steam across the U.S., but the remote job market remains strong.
According to Ladders, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, and the number of remote job opportunities will continue to rise through 2023.
In pre-pandemic times, when remote hiring was more fringe, six-figure remote jobs were more regulated to senior and highly specialized positions, Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, the career site dedicated to remote work, tells CNBC Make It.
However, now that the broader workplace has become more amenable to remote work for the longer term, employers are increasingly hiring for "an extreme variety" of high-paying roles that can be done from home, she adds.
To examine where remote hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, FlexJobs identified the top seven industries with the most remote, full-time jobs on their site right now that pay more than $100,000.
Computer & IT
- Data engineer: $100,000 to $150,000
- Director, software development and programming: $100,000 to $221,000
- Senior systems engineer: $120,000 to $150,000
Marketing
- Growth marketing manager: $100,000 to $122,500
- Marketing technology manager $100,000 to $125,000
- Senior content marketing manager: $115,000 to $150,000
Accounting & Finance
- Finance operations associate: $100,000 to $125,000
- Manager, financial planning and analysis: $115,000 to $125,000
- Payroll and tax specialist: $110,000 to $130,000
Medical & Health Services
- Director of healthcare system partnerships: $130,000 to $160,000
- Practice transformation director, reproductive healthcare: $104,000 to $150,000
- Senior director, mental health services: $165,000 to $185,000
Customer service
- Customer success manager: $88,000 to $115,000
- Manager, customer success: $90,000 to $125,000
- Technical customer success manager: $135,000
Project management
- Project manager, legal: $140,000 to $175,000
- Senior clinical project manager: $100,000 to $175,000
- Senior project manager: $100,000 to $125,000
HR & Recruiting
- Human resources compensation manager: $120,000 to $155,000
- People business partner: $100,000 to $135,000
- Senior talent acquisition specialist: $100,000 to $110,000
This list was compiled from the 27,000 remote and hybrid job openings posted by nearly 6,000 companies in the FlexJobs database during the first week of October 2022. The salaries are noted in the job descriptions on FlexJobs' website and come directly from the companies hiring.
If you're hoping to land a remote job, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana recommends including previous remote experience and expertise with popular remote tools like Zoom, Slack, Trello and the Google Suite on your resume, which can help you stand out as an applicant.
Highlighting your time management skills can also give you a huge leg up in your job search, remote career coach Kate Smith says, as remote companies prioritize candidates who can effectively manage their work schedules, responsibilities and deadlines without a manager peeking over their shoulder.
