21 In-Demand Remote Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 Per Year—and Where to Find Them

The return-to-office surge might be picking up steam across the U.S., but the remote job market remains strong.

According to Ladders, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, and the number of remote job opportunities will continue to rise through 2023.

In pre-pandemic times, when remote hiring was more fringe, six-figure remote jobs were more regulated to senior and highly specialized positions, Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, the career site dedicated to remote work, tells CNBC Make It.

However, now that the broader workplace has become more amenable to remote work for the longer term, employers are increasingly hiring for "an extreme variety" of high-paying roles that can be done from home, she adds.

To examine where remote hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, FlexJobs identified the top seven industries with the most remote, full-time jobs on their site right now that pay more than $100,000.

Computer & IT

Marketing

Accounting & Finance

Medical & Health Services

Customer service

Project management

HR & Recruiting

This list was compiled from the 27,000 remote and hybrid job openings posted by nearly 6,000 companies in the FlexJobs database during the first week of October 2022. The salaries are noted in the job descriptions on FlexJobs' website and come directly from the companies hiring.

If you're hoping to land a remote job, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana recommends including previous remote experience and expertise with popular remote tools like Zoom, Slack, Trello and the Google Suite on your resume, which can help you stand out as an applicant.

Highlighting your time management skills can also give you a huge leg up in your job search, remote career coach Kate Smith says, as remote companies prioritize candidates who can effectively manage their work schedules, responsibilities and deadlines without a manager peeking over their shoulder.

