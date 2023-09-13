2024 election: Biden, Trump in a statistical tie in latest Quinnipiac poll

President Joe Biden leads former President Donald Trump by 1 percentage point, 47% to 46%, in the Quinnipiac poll.

Trump still holds a commanding lead in the Republican primary, with 62% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 12%.

Half of voters surveyed said they believe Biden was involved with his son's business dealings while he was vice president; 35% said they believe he was involved while vice president and did something illegal.

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are in a statistical tie in a new poll of voters by Quinnipiac University about a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

Biden leads Trump by 1 percentage point, 47% to 46%, in the poll, which was released Wednesday and which had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points. The numbers were unchanged from a month ago.

An election between the incumbent and the former president looks likely as Trump still holds a commanding lead in the Republican primary.

Trump has 62% support among Republicans in the poll, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 12%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with 6%. Among Trump supporters, 68% said they are set on their candidate choice regardless of what happens.

Trump has been indicted in four separate investigations since the beginning of the year. In August alone, the former president was indicted in federal court, where he is charged with interfering in the certification of the 2020 election, and in Georgia, where he is charged with colluding to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

When the Quinnipiac poll asked voters about the severity of those indictments, 56% said the federal election case was "very serious" and 54% said the same about the case in Georgia.

The poll, which was taken before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Tuesday that he would be moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden, also asked voters about Biden's alleged business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden.

Half of voters surveyed in the Quinnipiac poll said they believe Joe Biden was involved with his son's business dealings while he was vice president; 35% said they believe he was involved while vice president and did something illegal. Among those polled, 40% said they believe the president was not involved with his son's business.

Voters polled said they are paying attention to the topic, with 69% saying they were following news on the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden and 58% saying they were following the investigation led by House Republicans.