2-year Treasury yield hits lowest level since October amid recession fears

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as worries over the state of the U.S. economy persisted.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was flat on the day at 4.219%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up less than a basis point at 3.9% after falling to its lowest level since October.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

On Tuesday, investors were concerned about the possibility of a recession hitting the U.S. economy, after U.S. President Donald Trump made remarks over the weekend that the economy is in a "period of transition."

With the impact of Trump's newly implement tariff policies on global trade, and concerns about the gross domestic product declining in the first quarter, the newly elected president was asked about the possibility of a recession.

"I hate to predict things like that." Trump said. "Look, we're going to have disruption, but we're OK with that."

That followed comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who told CNBC on Friday that the economy may see a "detox period" as the Trump administration cuts federal spending.

Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday that recession fears may be overblown.

"Why do we have a recession all of a sudden? What indicators actually point to a recession?" Amoroso said. "We have a relatively strong payrolls report. We have consumer spending that is still pacing 3% or 4%, so I don't actually see the reasons to fear a recession at this very moment."

Investors are awaiting a series of economic data this week, with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey due to be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 9 a.m. ET.

The big data of the week is the consumer price index report due on Wednesday morning, and the producer price index out on Thursday morning, which investors are eagerly anticipating as both are important indicators for the health of the U.S. economy.