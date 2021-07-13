17. Florida

Economic Profile
Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican
Population: 21,733,312
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.46%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 42.46 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
