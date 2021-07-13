17. Florida

Economic Profile

Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

Population: 21,733,312

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.46%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 42.46 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence