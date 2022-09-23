10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Markets Digest Fed Rate Hike, Look Ahead to PMI Data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell on Friday as markets adjusted to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and attention turned toward flash PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for September that is due to be released later in the day.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded at 3.6946%, down 1 basis point as of 4:12 a.m. ET. It had hit an over 11-year high on Thursday, rising to above 3.71% after gaining almost 20 basis points.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury continued to hover around 4.1% after having risen off the back of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. On Thursday, it had soared as high as 4.163% — a level not seen since October 2007.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

September flash PMI data is set to be released on Friday, giving markets preliminary insight into the economic state of the manufacturing and services industries for the month. PMI data is used as a key indicator for inflation and recession concerns as it reflects whether industries are growing or shrinking, as well as supply and demand.

Analysts are expecting the services sector to inch higher after contracting sharply in August. Meanwhile, growth in the manufacturing industry is set to drop, after slowing down close to 2020 levels last month.

Markets are also digesting the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point interest rate hike that was announced on Wednesday as the central bank tries to curb inflation. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is set to give a speech with further insights on Friday.