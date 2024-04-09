10-year Treasury yield falls as investors await inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday as investors looked ahead to fresh inflation insights due later this week which could provide clues about the path ahead for monetary policy.

At 7:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 3 basis points lower at 4.392%, easing from multi-month highs. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.77% after dipping by close to 2 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited key inflation figures as they considered the state of the economy and the outlook for interest rates. Recent data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have cast doubt on when and how often rates will be cut this year, and even raised questions about whether rates will be cut at all.

That comes on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report that reflected resilience in the labor market, and comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who suggested that depending on how the economy develops, there could be zero rate cuts this year.

The consumer price index and producer price index are due this week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are anticipating the CPI to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis. A reading above expectations could add to concerns about rates staying elevated for longer.

Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting will also be published this week. At their last meeting, central bank officials said they were expecting three rate cuts to take place this year.