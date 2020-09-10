Citgroup

Citi Picks Jane Fraser as Next CEO, First Woman in That Role

Jane Fraser is currently head of Citi's global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that includes checking and savings accounts but also Citi's massive credit card business. She's been with Citi for 16 years

By Ken Sweet

Jane Fraser, chief executive officer for Latin American at Citigroup Inc., smiles during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019. The conference brings together leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia, and the media to discuss actionable and collaborative solutions to some of the most important questions of our time.
Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Citigroup announced that Jane Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank's next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank.

Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street's big six banks. JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon has had women as his second-in-command for years, but shows no signs of stepping down from the CEO role.

Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis. The federal government had to step in to buy a stake in Citi to keep it afloat, and the New York bank had some of the most toxic assets of all the major banks during this time.

Corbat turned Citi into a much smaller and stable entity, focusing on its credit card businesses and its international banking franchise.

