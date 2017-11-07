What Are the 'Paradise Papers'? - NBC4 Washington
What Are the 'Paradise Papers'?

A trove of leaked documents known as the "Paradise Papers" have brought to light the ways wealthy individuals and government officials attempt to avoid taxes and financial transparency. The papers reveal that Wilbur Ross, the United States Secretary of Commerce, maintains a financial stake in a shipping company that does major business with a Russian energy company run in part by Putin's son-in-law even after Ross claimed to have divested all interest in the company at his confirmation hearing.

