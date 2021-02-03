Investigation

Business Owner Accused of Threatening Employees at Gunpoint

Sixty-year-old Mickey Oudit is charged with first-degree assault and threats of mass violence after allegedly threatening employees with rifle

By Camille Furst

A business owner in Landover, Maryland, allegedly threatened employees with a rifle Wednesday, according to Prince George's County police.

Sixty-year-old Mickey Oudit of the 2300 block of Parkside Drive in Bowie was arrested and charged based on a preliminary investigation, police said.

He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of threats of mass violence.

Oudit allegedly threatened employees at Cosmos Air Purification Environmental Systems at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but no one was hurt, police said.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and collect evidence — including a cellphone recording of a portion of the incident — in the investigation, as a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 772-4911. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Mickey Oudit, 60, is a businessowner in Landover.

