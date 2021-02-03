diversity

Bowie State University to Open Animation Studio for Students

"It's a labor of love, if anything," said senior digital art major Ronald Palmer

By Aimee Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bowie State University is set to open a new stop-motion animation studio on its campus, which will make it the first of its kind at a historically Black college or university.

Animation studio Laika, known for its award-winning movies “Coraline” and “Paranorman,” announced that it’s helping to create the studio with all the equipment needed to bring students’ ideas to life.

“It’s a labor of love, if anything,” said Bowie State University senior Ronald Palmer, who’s studying digital art.

Palmer has always dreamed of working in animation. He hopes to bring more diversity to what people see on the screen.

“As much as I loved the cartoons growing up, you could never immediately relate to them because you didn’t see so much of you on screen,” Palmer said.

Professor Tewodross Williams, the chair of the fine arts department, is working on the curriculum for new classes. He hopes to have the studio up and running for next year.

“When I was in school or my students’ age, I didn’t have these opportunities,” Williams said. “So I’m just really fortunate to be able to provide this for them and help them out in their journey.”

The new studio will give students a platform to share their voices and shape their careers.

“There could not be a better time for new voices to be heard, because they’re in demand,” Palmer said. “Everyone wants to see a new story. Everyone wants to hear new voices.”

