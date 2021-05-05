Authorities Investigating Death of Man in Police Custody

Virginia authorities are investigating the death of man in police custody.

Prince William County police were called to a location in Gainesville about 7 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a fight, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities said officers encountered Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas, who was believed to be involved in the fight and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators said Reid had approached a 38-year-old woman from behind, placed his arm around her neck and began dragging her. Police said the woman was able to break free and run away, but not before Reid bit her.

As officers took Reid into custody, they found a vial containing a liquid suspected to be PCP. Reid then began showing signs of a seizure and officers called for emergency medical personnel.

Police said Reid was evaluated by medical personnel but refused transport to the hospital or further treatment. Officers then took him to a detention center for processing on charges of felony assault.

While being booked, Reid became unresponsive. Officers began performing CPR on him, but he later died at a local hospital.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.