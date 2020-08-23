As COVID Questions Mount Across NFL, Washington Football Clarifies Testing Protocol

The Washington Football Team does not use the same BioReference laboratory in New Jersey that is in the center of a chaotic series of false-positive COVID tests across the NFL.

News emerged Sunday morning that multiple teams might be dealing with positive COVID tests. The Bears released a statement that said nine players or staff had tested positive and reports showed that the Browns cancelled practice for the day.

A Washington spokesperson made clear that while the team uses BioReference for testing the team does not work with the lab in New Jersey. The entire NFL has partnered with BioReference for COVID testing, and a look on the company's website reveals multiple lab locations in the D.C. area.

Through almost a month of players back in the team's Ashburn facilities, only tight end Logan Thomas tested positive for COVID. The players get tested daily.

