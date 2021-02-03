Alexandria Police Department Mourns Officer Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

Alexandria, Virginia, parking enforcement officer Edward Bonds died Thursday of COVID-19 complications. He was 52 years old.

Bonds’ family and the Alexandria Police Department mourn the beloved parking enforcement officer who loved his community and the people in it.

“Eddie lived every day to the fullest,” said Corey Bonds Sr., his brother. “He lived every day like it was his last.”

Bonds worked at the police department for 21 years and was beloved by his community.

Alexandria Police Department officer Jaleesa Morris remembers “his charming smile (and) his fun attitude.”

“He was a jokester, loved to have fun, always singing in the hallways and just always a friendly person (and) friendly coworker,” Morris said.

Bonds was also known for his passion for football. According to the Alexandria Police Department, he coached for the T.C. Williams High School football team and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.

At the police department, officers draped his car windshield with flowers in remembrance of his life.

“He tried to bring a smile to everyone’s face that he met,” said Alexandria Police Department Officer Curtney Taylor. “(He) could easily befriend anybody — could hold a conversation with anybody. It’s going to be a huge loss for the department.”