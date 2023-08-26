4 dead, including 17-year-old, in shooting at Harford County apartment

Four people are dead, including a 17-year-old, after a shooting in an apartment in Harford County, Maryland, on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 11:18 a.m. in the 300 block of Trimble Road in Joppatowne, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 caller reported that an armed individual had entered an apartment followed by the sounds of gunshots, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a press conference.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found three people dead at the scene, Gahler said. A fourth person was taken to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries.

The suspect is believed to be among the dead, according to authorities.

“This incident occurred and was isolated to one apartment building and one apartment within that building. It does not appear entry into the apartment was forced,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

Authorities are still attempting to determine a motive for the shooting and are notifying the families of the deceased. It was not immediately clear if all of the victims lived at the apartment.

When asked if the gunman died by suicide, Gahler said: “Certainly that’s what investigators are leaning toward, but again, we’re very early into the investigation.”

Apartments were evacuated and a reunification center was established at Good Shepard Church at 622 Joppa Farm Road.