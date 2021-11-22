Baltimore

3 Dead, 6 Seriously Injured in Baltimore Rowhouse Fire

By Associated Press

Three people were killed and six people, including five children, were seriously injured after a fire broke out in an East Baltimore rowhouse early Monday, fire officials said.

News outlets report that firefighters called to the home on North Patterson Park Avenue found heavy fire coming from multiple floors of the home, Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

After firefighters controlled the blaze, they went inside and found three people, two of them on the first floor.

Five children and one adult were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Adams said. The children were at the home for a sleepover, she said.

The home had working smoke alarms and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials said.

