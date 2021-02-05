Photos: Pete Buttigieg Speaks With Transit Workers at Union Station in DC

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with Metro employees and front line rail workers at Union Station in D.C. in his first official event on Friday.

Buttigieg discussed the new public transit mask mandate with officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway.

"As you know, health and safety is the Biden and Harris administration's number one priority, and therefore also the number one priority of the department of transportation," Buttigieg said.

"The science is very clear," he said. "Face coverings stop the spread of virus transmission and science-based measures are essential to preventing and defeating COVID-19."

11 photos
1/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets a Metro employee at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Amtrak employees at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
3/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Amtrak employees during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
4/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Amtrak employees during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
5/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg put no a mask after he spoke to Amtrak employees during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
6/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Amtrak employees during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
7/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets an Amtrak employee during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
8/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets an Amtrak employee during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
9/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets an Amtrak employee during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
10/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets an Amtrak employee during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
11/11
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg greets an Amtrak employee during a visit at Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Secretary Buttigieg placed visit to front line rail workers as well as officials from Amtrak, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express to discuss the mask requirements and the administration’s support for additional COVID-19 relief funding for public transportation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

DCMetrocovid19Pete Buttigiegmasks

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Finalists in the ‘Stir-Crazy' Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge
Photos: Finalists in the ‘Stir-Crazy' Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge
Photos: Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
Photos: Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
PHOTOS: First Snow Storm of 2021
PHOTOS: First Snow Storm of 2021
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us