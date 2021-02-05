Photos: Pete Buttigieg Speaks With Transit Workers at Union Station in DC

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with Metro employees and front line rail workers at Union Station in D.C. in his first official event on Friday.

Buttigieg discussed the new public transit mask mandate with officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway.

"As you know, health and safety is the Biden and Harris administration's number one priority, and therefore also the number one priority of the department of transportation," Buttigieg said.

"The science is very clear," he said. "Face coverings stop the spread of virus transmission and science-based measures are essential to preventing and defeating COVID-19."