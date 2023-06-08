Photos: Here's how the DC area looks through wildfire smoke

D.C.’s tallest monument is hardly visible through the worst air pollution ever recorded in the area.

A blanket of smoke from devastating wildfires in Canada coated D.C. and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs on Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look.

Go here for full coverage of how the wildfire smog is endangering health, delaying flights and leading to event cancellations everywhere from the White House and Nationals Park to schools and senior centers.