Photos: Here's how the DC area looks through wildfire smoke By Andrea Swalec • Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago D.C.'s tallest monument is hardly visible through the worst air pollution ever recorded in the area. A blanket of smoke from devastating wildfires in Canada coated D.C. and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's a look. Go here for full coverage of how the wildfire smog is endangering health, delaying flights and leading to event cancellations everywhere from the White House and Nationals Park to schools and senior centers. 12 photos 1/12 Win McNamee/Getty Images Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. 2/12 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2023. 3/12 Courtesy of @melvitax One Loudoun Carnival in Ashburn, Virginia 4/12 Alex Wong/Getty Images Members of the U.S. Marine Corps rehearse in hazy smoke for the Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial on June 8, 2023 in Washington, D.C. 5/12 NBC Washington Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on June 8 6/12 SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A cyclist rides in Arlington, Virginia, as smoke haze is seen over the Potomac River and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC, June 8, 2023. 7/12 NBC Washington Washington Commanders practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia, on June 8 8/12 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images The sun rises over the US Capitol through a blanket of haze in Washington, D.C, on June 8, 2023. 9/12 Courtesy of @Alton Marsh The Spires of Frederick were difficult to see through Canadian wildfire smoke on June 8. 10/12 SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A smoke haze is seen over the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C, as seen from Arlington, Virginia, on June 8, 2023. 11/12 Courtesy of @Alton Marsh Sugarloaf Mountain was barely visible from the Comus Inn in Dickerson, Maryland on June 8. 12/12 ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images People walk past cannons at Manassas National Battlefield Park as hills in the background are obscured by smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions This article tagged under: air qualityMarylandVirginiaWashington DCWildfires