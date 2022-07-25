Photos: DC Mural Shows Brittney Griner, Americans Detained Abroad

A mural unveiled in Northwest D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday shows 18 Americans who are detained abroad, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The mural by artist Isaac Campbell is part of the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

The mural on M Street NW near 31st Street NW depicts portraits of the 18 Americans in black and white, based on images family members provided of their loved one. Organizers say the mural includes the faces of Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman detained in Iran; oil executive Alirio Zambrano, detained in Venezuela; and Kai Li.

The Bring Our Families Home campaign is made up of family members and friends who call for the immediate release of their loved ones. Here's a look at the mural.