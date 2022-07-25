Photos: DC Mural Shows Brittney Griner, Americans Detained Abroad

By Allison Hageman and Emma Sánchez

A mural unveiled in Northwest D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday shows 18 Americans who are detained abroad, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The mural by artist Isaac Campbell is part of the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

The mural on M Street NW near 31st Street NW depicts portraits of the 18 Americans in black and white, based on images family members provided of their loved one. Organizers say the mural includes the faces of Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman detained in Iran; oil executive Alirio Zambrano, detained in Venezuela; and Kai Li.

The Bring Our Families Home campaign is made up of family members and friends who call for the immediate release of their loved ones. Here's a look at the mural.

6 photos
1/6
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia, is depicted next to Iranian-American businessman Emad Shargi in a mural created by artist Isaac Campbell in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. – The mural depicts U.S. citizens who are being wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
2/6
Dr. Everett Rutherford Jr., the uncle of Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine who has been detained in Venezuela for 22 months, stands in front of a mural created by artist Isaac Campbell in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images) )
3/6
A person hangs a flag reading "Bring Them Home" near the mural created by artist Isaac Campbell in Washington, D.C., on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
4/6
A person photographs a mural created by artist Isaac Campbell in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
5/6
A person walks past a mural created by artist Isaac Campbell in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. – The mural depicts U.S. citizens who are being wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
6/6
Dr. Everett Rutherford Jr, the uncle of Matthew Heath, walks past images of Morad Tahbaz, Alirio J. Zambrano, Luke Denman, Emad Shargi and Brittany Griner on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

