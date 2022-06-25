Photos: Here's a Look at Abortion Demonstrations Saturday in DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Emotional demonstrations in opposition to and support of the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling continued Saturday outside the court. Here's a look.

8 photos
1/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
2/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
3/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
4/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
5/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
6/8
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
7/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
8/8
Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

This article tagged under:

Abortion Protestsdc protestsDC demonstrations

More Photo Galleries

Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Photos: Warrenton Hit With Heavy Storm Damage
Photos: Warrenton Hit With Heavy Storm Damage
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us