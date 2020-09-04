Photos: Damage Left in Tornado's Wake in Maryland

Strong storms moved through the D.C. region Thursday, bringing rain and powerful winds. A tornado was confirmed in Edgewater, Maryland, according to Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

The tornado left destruction in its wake, knocking over trees and utility poles and causing flooding in some areas.

A neighborhood in Edgewater was inaccessible to first responders Thursday evening because of a number of downed trees and power lines, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. 

