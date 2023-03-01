2023 RAMMY Awards: Nominate Your Favorite Bites, Bars and More

Which DC hot spot has the best brunch? Who's sandwich is a must have? You get to help decide for the The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2023 RAMMY awards.

Through March 25, foodies can cast their ballots for their favorite spots in five categories: Favorite Gathering Place; Best Brunch; Best Bar; Favorite Fast Bites; and Hottest Sandwich Spot.

The top vote getters will move to the finalist round later this spring. And you'll then get the chance to vote for the best of the best in each category.

Cast your ballot below. Fill out up to three nominees in each section. Remember to hit submit in each section to have your vote cast. Only one ballot per category will be counted.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Favorite Gathering Place

Best Brunch

Best Bar

Favorite Fast Bites

Hottest Sandwich Spot

The Weekend Scene Newsletter

You appear to be the type of person who likes to be in the know. Are you interested in signing up for our free newsletter?

Privacy | Terms