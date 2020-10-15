Smithsonian's ‘Girlhood' Exhibit Explores Complexities of Growing Up in America

The National Museum of American History unveiled "Girlhood (It's Complicated)” this month to celebrate the diverse voice of girls who have pushed for change in the United States.

The exhibit showcases what it is like to grow up as a girl from different racial and ethnic backgrounds across the United States, and during different time periods.

Some young women featured in the exhibit include Helen Keller, Minnijean Brown, one of the Little Rock Nine, LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings and Naomi Wadler, an anti-gun violence activist who spoke at March for Our Lives.

The gallery includes artifacts such as Helen Keller’s watch from 1865, Minnijean Brown’s graduation dress from 1959 and Dominique Dawes’ gymnastics leotard from 1996.

The exhibit took about three years to develop, and its opening coincides with the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement in America.

"Girlhood" will be on display through 2023, and it will then become a traveling exhibit.