PHOTOS: Thousands march for Gaza in Washington, DC By NBC Washington Staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Thousands of demonstrators converged opposite the White House on Saturday to call for an end to Israeli military action in Gaza as part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years. The war approaches its 100th day. You can read more about the protests held around the world here. 16 photos 1/16 Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. This article tagged under: Israel-Hamas WarWashington DC