PHOTOS: Thousands march for Gaza in Washington, DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Thousands of demonstrators converged opposite the White House on Saturday to call for an end to Israeli military action in Gaza as part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years.

The war approaches its 100th day. You can read more about the protests held around the world here.

Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. South Africa called on the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to order Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and rule that its military actions constitute genocide. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Plush toys for young Palestinian victims in the Israel-Hamas conflict are placed in front of the White House as protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. South Africa called on the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to order Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and rule that its military actions constitute genocide. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Stein, 2024 Green Party presidential candidate, center, speaks with demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. South Africa called on the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to order Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and rule that its military actions constitute genocide. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Plush toys for young Palestinian victims in the Israel-Hamas conflict are placed in front of the White House as protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of Neturei Karta, an international anti-Zionist and ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jewish group, during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. South Africa called on the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to order Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and rule that its military actions constitute genocide. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. South Africa called on the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to order Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and rule that its military actions constitute genocide. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters rally during the “March on Washington for Gaza” in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

