Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago 3 photos 1/3 AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images Civilians and US Army soldiers test weapons on the National Mall during the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. 2/3 AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images People joined by US Army soldiers test weapons on the National Mall during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. 3/3 AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images A civilian tries a machine gun mounted on top of a Humvee on the National Mall during the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025.