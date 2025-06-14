3 photos
Civilians and US Army soldiers test weapons on the National Mall during the Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025.
AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images
People joined by US Army soldiers test weapons on the National Mall during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025.
AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images
A civilian tries a machine gun mounted on top of a Humvee on the National Mall during the Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025.
AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images
