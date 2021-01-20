Photos: Inauguration Day Parade and Local Celebrations

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden became the country’s 46th president. With a presence of more than 20,000 National Guard troops, minimal crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic and the historic swearing in of the nation's first female vice president with Black and South Asian ancestry, this inauguration was unlike any other in history.

Even though people had been warned by officials to stay home, locals are still finding ways to connect with the spirit of this historic moment.

Photos from Wednesday's inauguration parade and celebrations show President Biden and his family waving to fans, Howard University performers and members of the military marching along the parade route, with residents and local leaders celebrating on the sidelines.