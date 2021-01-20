Photos: Inauguration Day Parade and Local Celebrations

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden became the country’s 46th president. With a presence of more than 20,000 National Guard troops, minimal crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic and the historic swearing in of the nation's first female vice president with Black and South Asian ancestry, this inauguration was unlike any other in history.
Even though people had been warned by officials to stay home, locals are still finding ways to connect with the spirit of this historic moment.
Photos from Wednesday's inauguration parade and celebrations show President Biden and his family waving to fans, Howard University performers and members of the military marching along the parade route, with residents and local leaders celebrating on the sidelines.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff, Harris' husband, attend a Pass in Review ceremony, hosted by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
A marching band process the the abbreviated parade route on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
@mayorbowser
"Today, I brought Dr. Nesbitt as my guest to Inauguration in honor of our health care workers and all the sacrifices they and our residents have made. It is a new and hopeful day." - @MayorBowser
Photo by New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland
“Spending my morning around other fierce women as we get ready to welcome
@JoeBiden as the next President. #InaugurationDay” – Photo by New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Members of Howard University’s March Band watch as President Joe Biden’s motorcade take part in the abbreviated parade after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Members of the Howard University Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
A man waving the Puerto Rico flag rides a scooter down New Jersey Avenue following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
@colbycheesedoodle
"Happy
#Indoguration Day 🐕🍾🇺🇸" @colbycheesedoodle
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Members of the military stand along the abbreviated parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
A woman wearing a President Joe Biden mask dances in the street on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff, Harris' husband, attend a Pass in Review ceremony, hosted by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
@rubycubethebulldog
"It’s a new day in America and I am so excited and hopeful to see the amazing things we can achieve once we have leaders who put Americans first 🇺🇸
#presidentbiden #madamvicepresident" @rubycubethebulldog
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Performers from Howard University prepare for the parade honoring President Joe Biden. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )
In this screengrab, D.C. police are seen during the Virtual Parade Across America on Jan. 20, 2021. Following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, the Virtual Parade Across America featured celebrities and performances from across the country. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Members of Howard University’s March Band watch as President Joe Biden's motorcade take part in the abbreviated parade after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The University of Delaware Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
WRC-TV
President Biden and his family march in the parade.
WRC-TV
President Biden gives D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a handshake.
WRC-TV
President Biden gives Al Roker a fist bump.
(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and family walk the abbreviated parade route after Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An honor guard deploys to line up along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – A parade is to be held past the White House to honor newly sworn in US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: A service member salutes along the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden walks the abbreviated parade route after Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Police officers salute along the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on Pennsylvania Avenue during the 59th presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants – a complete reversal from Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images