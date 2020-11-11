Photos: DC-Area Veterans Day Observances; Native American Veterans Memorial Opens

In his first post-election appearance, President Donald Trump paid his respects to American veterans Wednesday. The president, along with first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and others, attended the National Day of Observance wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Others commemorated the day by visiting memorials to fallen soldiers around the D.C. area, including the newly opened
National Native American Veterans Memorial.
The memorial, which for the first time on a national level recognizes the service of Native Americans in the U.S. military, opened to the public Wednesday. It's located outside the National Museum of the American Indian.
The National Museum of the United States Army also opened its doors on Veterans Day, following a virtual opening ceremony. The museum, located in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, says it aims to share the history of the nation's oldest military service through a diverse array exhibits, artifacts and galleries.
Others visited the United States Navy Memorial or set flags in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which contains the names of 58,320 Americans who lost their lives during the conflict in Vietnam.
23 photos
1/23
(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall where his brother’s name is engraved during Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the day where Americans honor those who served the country in the Armed Forces. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall contains 58,320 names of those who gave their lives during the conflict in Vietnam. It was designed by Maya Lin and was completed in 1982. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
2/23
(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A flower and two American flags are left at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is when Americans honor those who served the country in the Armed Forces. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall contains 58,320 names of those who gave their lives during the conflict in Vietnam. It was designed by Maya Lin and was completed in 1982. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
3/23
(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A wreath is seen at the United States Navy Memorial in honor of Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the day when the country honors those who served in the Armed Forces. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
4/23
(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A group of soldiers of the United States Army run past the Lincoln Memorial on Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is when Americans honor those who served the country in the Armed Forces. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
5/23
Laetitia-Laure Brock @laetitiabrock
The National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on to the public on Veterans Day 2020.
6/23
Laetitia-Laure Brock @laetitiabrock
The National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on to the public on Veterans Day 2020.
7/23
Laetitia-Laure Brock @laetitiabrock
The National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on to the public on Veterans Day 2020.
8/23
National Museum of the US Army
9/23
National Museum of the US Army
The National Museum of the US Army’s Experiential Learning Center
10/23
(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump and President Donal Trump arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2020. – US President Donald Trump made his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran’s Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s win. The president visited Arlington National Cemetery, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
11/23
(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump attends a “National Day of Observance” wreath laying ceremony on November 11, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. – US President Donald Trump made his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran’s Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s win. The president visited Arlington National Cemetery, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
12/23
Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
First Lady Melania Trump departs following a National Veterans Days ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden shrugged off Trump’s effort to challenge the election results, forging ahead with transition planning even as the president pursues a multistate legal fight backed by Republican allies and the Justice Department. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
13/23
(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Daughter and Senior Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump (R) waits for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery November 11, 2020, in Washington, DC. – US President Donald Trump made his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran’s Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s win. The president visited Arlington National Cemetery, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
14/23
Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump departs following a National Veterans Days ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden shrugged off Trump’s effort to challenge the election results, forging ahead with transition planning even as the president pursues a multistate legal fight backed by Republican allies and the Justice Department. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
15/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: Patrick McCourt, a Living History volunteer, waits under an umbrella before the start of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
16/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: Patrick McCourt, a Living History volunteer, walks by a row of wreaths before the start of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
17/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: Military District of Washington’s Armed Forces Color Guard conduct the presentation of colors at the start of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
18/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: Military District of Washington’s Armed Forces Color Guard prepare for the presentation of colors at the start of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
19/23
(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: William F. Steagall Jr., retired U.S. Navy Captain, of Arlington, Virginia (L), and Michael Kamin, retired U.S. Navy Captain, of Alexandria, Virginia, participate in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the day when the country honors those who served in the Armed Forces. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
20/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: Military District of Washington’s Armed Forces Color Guard conduct the presentation of colors at the start of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
21/23
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 11: National Park Services Enforcement Ranger Sam Yancho salutes during a wreath presentation as part of a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the WWII Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
22/23
(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A member of the U.S. Navy looks on following a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony and remarks given by retired Navy Captains at the United States Navy Memorial on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the day when the country honors those who served in the Armed Forces. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
23/23
(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: A wreath is seen at the United States Navy Memorial in honor of Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the day when the country honors those who served in the Armed Forces. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)