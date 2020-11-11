Photos: DC-Area Veterans Day Observances; Native American Veterans Memorial Opens

In his first post-election appearance, President Donald Trump paid his respects to American veterans Wednesday. The president, along with first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and others, attended the National Day of Observance wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Others commemorated the day by visiting memorials to fallen soldiers around the D.C. area, including the newly opened National Native American Veterans Memorial.

The memorial, which for the first time on a national level recognizes the service of Native Americans in the U.S. military, opened to the public Wednesday. It's located outside the National Museum of the American Indian.

The National Museum of the United States Army also opened its doors on Veterans Day, following a virtual opening ceremony. The museum, located in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, says it aims to share the history of the nation's oldest military service through a diverse array exhibits, artifacts and galleries.

Others visited the United States Navy Memorial or set flags in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which contains the names of 58,320 Americans who lost their lives during the conflict in Vietnam.