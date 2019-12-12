Condo: 2BD, 2BA: $650,000 Published at 11:50 am on December 12, 2019 Published at 11:50 am on December 12, 2019 6 photos 1/6 Bright MLS A condo in this building is up for sale in the much-desired 22202 zipcode in Arlington, VA. 2/6 Bright MLS With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and just over 1,000 square feet, this condo is listed at $650,000. 3/6 Bright MLS It comes with 24-hour concierge service, a gym, a pool and sweeping city views. 4/6 Bright MLS The listing agent says the seller currently has a long-term renter and thinks it would be great for an investor. 5/6 Bright MLS The condo is located above retail that includes a Harris Teeter grocery store. 6/6 Bright MLS A view of one of the two bedrooms. 0 More Photo Galleries Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019 Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000