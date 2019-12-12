Condo: 2BD, 2BA: $650,000

6 photos
1/6
Bright MLS
A condo in this building is up for sale in the much-desired 22202 zipcode in Arlington, VA.
2/6
Bright MLS
With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and just over 1,000 square feet, this condo is listed at $650,000.
3/6
Bright MLS
It comes with 24-hour concierge service, a gym, a pool and sweeping city views.
4/6
Bright MLS
The listing agent says the seller currently has a long-term renter and thinks it would be great for an investor.
5/6
Bright MLS
The condo is located above retail that includes a Harris Teeter grocery store.
6/6
Bright MLS
A view of one of the two bedrooms.

More Photo Galleries

Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us