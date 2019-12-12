Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000 Published at 11:58 am on December 12, 2019 Published at 11:58 am on December 12, 2019 6 photos 1/6 Bright MLS A townhouse at 1810 24th Street S. was listed for $879,900. 2/6 Bright MLS At more than 2,500 square feet, it had three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. 3/6 Bright MLS It also had an elevator. 4/6 Bright MLS 5/6 Bright MLS 6/6 Bright MLS A view of one of the three bedrooms. 0 More Photo Galleries Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019 Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million Condo: 2BD, 2BA: $650,000