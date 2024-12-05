Woman killed in Bladensburg, Maryland house fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Prince George's County Fire Rescue were called to the 5200 block of Varnum St. around 4:45 p.m. and were told a person was trapped in the house.

Multiple residents tried to get to the woman who was trapped but could not because of the fire conditions, officials said. Firefighters entered the house and found her, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene to find the origin and cause of the fire, and preliminary findings are that the fire might have started in a bedroom, fire officials said.

