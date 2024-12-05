PWC launches nonprofit donations campaign aimed to support panhandlers

Prince William County urges residents to donate to nonprofit organizations that serve unhoused people instead of giving money to panhandlers they may encounter.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors launched a campaign this week called “Give Where it Counts” with the message “handouts don’t help.” The campaign encourages people to donate to nonprofit organizations that can provide support more than “what one person can do on their own.”

“We've seen an increase in panhandling, and how do you deal with it?” said Deshundra Jefferson, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “How do you deal with it in a way that’s humane and a way that’s helpful?”

Last week, the Board unanimously approved $60,000 to raise awareness for the campaign.

“It's better than having them on the streets; it’s better than having them on corners, where they can get hit, where they’re exposed to the elements,” Jefferson said.

One panhandler told News4 she has dealt with homelessness on and off since she was 5 years old and currently lives in a tent.

“It's hard. Like, you got your days you don’t eat, you don’t make no money out here,” she said.

She said two years ago a car hit her while she was panhandling. She said panhandling is how she collects money. Now, she worries residents will no longer give to her.

“That's how I get my heat,” she said. “That's how I get my food. I get hotel rooms through people helping me, so it would impact a lot.”

The county created a list of nonprofit organizations people can donate to, including the Northern Virginia Family Service.

“It's important that services address the root causes of what is keeping folks trapped in cycles of multi-generational poverty,” said Kathleen McMahon, the executive vice president of development and communications of NVFS.

