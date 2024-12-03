Man in prison for killing ex now charged with having wife killed in Woodbridge

A man already behind bars for killing his ex-girlfriend is now accused of ordering the murder of his young wife.

Egypt Carter was found shot to death in a car in Woodbridge, Virginia, in February. The Bowie, Maryland, native was just 23.

Her husband, Lionel Carter III, 34, and three other men were indicted Monday on charges including aggravated murder.

Investigators say Lionel Carter worked inside a Virginia prison with another inmate to have two men ambush and shoot Egypt Carter.

The 23-year-old lived in North Carolina, after graduating from college there.

She told her husband she wanted to end their relationship and he threatened to kill her, investigators wrote in court documents.

Lionel Carter already had been convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Kadijah Stewart, in Richmond in 2014.

Egypt Carter was found shot to death in her gray sedan at Bronson Court and Brickwood Drive, near the Orchard Mills apartments, at about 2:10 a.m. Feb. 2. A small dog was found unharmed in the car and turned over to animal control officers.

The investigation revealed she had been lured to the parking lot “under a ruse to allegedly pick up prescription narcotics for her husband,” police said Tuesday. “Instead, the victim was ambushed and killed.”

Lionel Carter; Grorethas Gresean McKinnon Jr., 26; and Denzel Scott Wade, 30, were indicted on charges of aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting at an occupied vehicle. and conspiracy to commit a felony. Drew Courtney Buchanan, 27, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

What Egypt Carter told her parents

Egypt Carter was senior class president at Charles Herbert Flowers High School and earned a scholarship to attend Bennett College, where she was able to graduate in three years. Her life was full of promise.

Her parents previously told News4 they were stunned when their daughter, who was running a small business, told them she had gotten married. They also learned her husband was in prison.

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey spoke with the victim's parents.

Egypt Carter’s mother remembered her daughter saying she wanted out of her marriage but feared she could be in danger.

On Feb. 1, her father had a gut feeling something was wrong. Egypt Carter said she was driving to Woodbridge to meet someone. Her father told her to go home. Hours later, he learned she had been killed.

Egypt Carter’s parents said they’re thankful for the joy she brought to their lives.

“Egypt could illuminate a room. She just had that gift,” her mother said.

