Man dies after shooting inside Denny's in Northeast DC

A man died after he was shot inside the Denny’s restaurant on Bladensburg Road NE in D.C. Tuesday morning, authorities say.

911 callers told police just before 11 a.m. there had been in a shooting in the men’s room.

Customer Paul Hines said he was eating breakfast when he noticed a commotion.

“These kids was running out of the restaurant. I said, 'Something ain’t right,'” he said.

Then he smelled gun powder.

The shooting victim was found on the sidewalk. Paramedics worked to save his life and rushed him to a hospital. Video shows his puffy coat and boots were left behind. The man later died. His name and age were not immediately released.

Police found a significant amount of marijuana in the men’s room after the shooting, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4.

No information was released on any suspects police are searching for.

So far this year, 179 people have been killed in D.C., compared with 252 people last year, in a 29% decline.