DC Central Kitchen to provide record 69,000 Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is almost here and D.C. Central Kitchen is gearing up to serve more meals than ever.

Organizers say when it’s all said and done they will provide a record 69,000 meals Thursday, and volunteers have been hard at work all week to make that possible.

It’s giving season, and volunteer Maria Crupi says she knows firsthand the importance of giving back.

“My parents were immigrants,” she said. “They immigrated here, and we lived in Anacostia and lots of people helped them out because they didn’t speak English.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

That’s why she’s joining dozens of volunteers at D.C. Central Kitchen cutting, scooping and prepping thanksgiving meals ahead of turkey day.

“A community is supposed to help each other,” Crupi said.

And help is on the way.

This year, D.C. Central Kitchen is kicking it into overdrive. Through their work with 100 community partners like schools, shelters and grassroots organizations, they will provide 69,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. That's double from last year and a big bump from the 16,000 meals on a normal day.

“Food insecurity in our city has increased this year to now 38% of D.C. residents are classified as food insecure,” said Mike Curtin Jr., the CEO of D.C. Central Kitchen. “So more than one in three of our neighbors might not know where their next meal is coming from.”

D.C. Central Kitchen can meet that demand thanks to a brand new state of the art space in Southwest D.C.

Organizers say volunteers make it all possible.

This week, hundreds are lending a hand over several shifts to make those Thanksgiving meals.

Crupi volunteers twice a month and says she’s thankful she can make a difference.

“Food is something that brings us all together and everybody should be allowed to have food,” Crupi said. “That should not be something that nobody has.”

D.C. Central Kitchen says they need volunteers all year long, not just during the holiday season. Anyone 12 and over can sign up.