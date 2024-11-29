Montgomery County

1 person killed in I-270 fiery crash that shut down all southbound lanes

Here's what we know so far about the major crash on I-270 early Friday

By Andrea Swalec

One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-270 in Montgomery County early Friday, authorities say. Four other people were hurt.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed before Old Georgetown Road. One southbound lane reopened, officials said in an update at 7:45 a.m. Drivers are advised to expect significant delays and seek an alternate route.

Two vehicles crashed on I-270 at Old Georgetown Road at about 4:15 a.m., the county fire department said. One person was trapped in a burning car and pronounced dead. Four people were rushed to hospitals.

Video shows the mangled vehicles and debris strewn across the highway.

No information was immediately released on what may have caused the crash. The name of the person who died also was not immediately released.

