Woman Threatened to Bomb Georgetown Visitation for Printing Same-Sex Marriage News: Prosecutors

Two days after a Catholic school announced it would include news of same-sex marriages in its alumnae magazine, a nun and administrator received threats to bomb the school and kill nuns.

Sonia Tabizada, of California, was charged with making a bomb threat against Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., according to court documents filed this week.

Tabizada pleaded not guilty, and her lawyer did not respond to an inquiry.

The elite private girls' school owned and operated by the Roman Catholic Church announced on May 13, 2019 that it would begin including news of former students' same-sex unions in its alumnae magazine.

"We reached this decision as a school and Monastery leadership after much prayerful consideration and thoughtful dialogue," a letter to the community said.

Two days later, a nun and school leader who graduated from the school in 1948 received two threatening phone calls.

First, prosecutors say Tabizada left a message early the morning of May 15 saying, in part, that "sinners" have to "be separate," that the school should remove gay people from the magazine and that she would burn and bomb the church.

A minute later, prosecutors say she called back.

"I'm gonna f---king blow up the school and call it a mission from God," she allegedly said, in part.

It wasn't immediately clear if Tabizada was a graduate of the school. A judge ordered her held in jail until a court proceeding later this month.