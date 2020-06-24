Maryland Ex-Lawmakers in Prison for Bribery Get Early Release Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Two former state legislators who pleaded guilty to bribery charges have secured early release from federal prison amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records reviewed by the News4 I-Team show former Prince George’s County state Del. Will Campos has been transferred to a halfway house more than a year before his projected release date.

Campos pleaded guilty in 2017 to accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official government actions, included work on local community grants.

The agency did not immediately return requests for comment. But a Bureau of Prisons database shows Campos has been transferred to a halfway house in the Baltimore area to complete his sentence, which was scheduled to run until 2022.

Court records show a judge granted compassionate release from prison for former Baltimore State Sen. Nathaniel Oaks. He is expected be released from the federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, within two weeks.

“Prior to his release from custody, the Bureau of Prisons is directed to place the Defendant Nathaniel Oaks in quarantine for a period of 14 days and to evaluate him for the purposes of receiving a medical clearance,” the court order says.

Oaks pleaded guilty in 2018 to a federal charge of trading official government action for more than $15,000 in bribes from an undercover FBI informant. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018.