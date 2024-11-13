Judge: Culpeper ex-sheriff must appear for corruption trial after anxiety attack

A federal judge said the bribery, fraud and conspiracy trial for former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will continue Thursday morning with jury selection.

A second emergency room visit in two days kept Jenkins away from the courthouse in Charlottesville, after his trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Judge Robert Ballou had asked for proof of Jenkins’ medical condition and said he must show it poses a substantial threat to his health or life. Those medical records were sealed.

According to Ballou and federal prosecutors, Jenkins had an anxiety attack Tuesday morning. His wife took him to a hospital, and he was sent home after a brief visit.

Jenkins’ personal doctor recommended two weeks to stabilize his condition, which would delay the trial.

Prosecutors, who aren’t talking to News4, told the judge a temporary spike in high blood pressure on the morning of trial isn’t enough for a delay. They argued two days of symptoms with Jenkins’ chronic high blood pressure should not keep the trial from proceeding, since the condition can be managed with medication.

They even suggested it’s just the latest delay tactic from the former sheriff. Jenkins’ attorneys denied that accusation to the judge and to News4.

Ballou seemed insistent on trying to start, pointing out that standing trial will be stressful and anxiety-producing for Jenkins no matter what happens.

“This [being a defendant in a federal trial] is a stressful event. That stress will occur … anytime someone is a defendant in a criminal trial,” Ballou said.

Jenkins is accused in a federal indictment of accepting more than $70,000 in bribes from people he allegedly made auxiliary deputies, claiming their badges would allow them to carry concealed weapons in all 50 states.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, fraud and bribery charges. Neither he nor his lawyer have replied to repeated questions from the I-Team about the case and the allegations. His three co-defendants have all pleaded guilty and are expected to testify.

If Jenkins’ trial is delayed, the judge suggested one option in inauguration week.

The judge cited appeals court decisions that lay out standards for a trial delay for health reasons. According to the judge, being at the trial must be a substantial threat to the defendant’s health or life. Otherwise, defendants can be forced to come to court.

