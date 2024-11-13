News4 I-Team

Judge: Culpeper ex-sheriff must appear for corruption trial after anxiety attack

The judge seemed insistent on trying to start the trial, pointing out that standing trial will be stressful and anxiety-producing for former Culpeper sheriff Scott Jenkins no matter what happens

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter, Rick Yarborough and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal judge said the bribery, fraud and conspiracy trial for former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will continue Thursday morning with jury selection.

A second emergency room visit in two days kept Jenkins away from the courthouse in Charlottesville, after his trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Judge Robert Ballou had asked for proof of Jenkins’ medical condition and said he must show it poses a substantial threat to his health or life. Those medical records were sealed.

According to Ballou and federal prosecutors, Jenkins had an anxiety attack Tuesday morning. His wife took him to a hospital, and he was sent home after a brief visit.

Jenkins’ personal doctor recommended two weeks to stabilize his condition, which would delay the trial.

Prosecutors, who aren’t talking to News4, told the judge a temporary spike in high blood pressure on the morning of trial isn’t enough for a delay. They argued two days of symptoms with Jenkins’ chronic high blood pressure should not keep the trial from proceeding, since the condition can be managed with medication.

On what was supposed to be the start of former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ federal bribery, fraud and conspiracy trial, the proceedings were delayed as a judge said Jenkins had a medical condition. News4’s Ted Oberg reports from Charlottesville. 

Investigations

Investigations by the News4 I-Team

News4 I-Team Nov 12

Culpeper ex-sheriff's federal corruption trial delayed due to medical condition

News4 I-Team Nov 11

Culpeper ex-sheriff accused of giving badges for $70K+ in bribes to face jury

They even suggested it’s just the latest delay tactic from the former sheriff. Jenkins’ attorneys denied that accusation to the judge and to News4.

Ballou seemed insistent on trying to start, pointing out that standing trial will be stressful and anxiety-producing for Jenkins no matter what happens.

“This [being a defendant in a federal trial] is a stressful event. That stress will occur … anytime someone is a defendant in a criminal trial,” Ballou said.

Jenkins is accused in a federal indictment of accepting more than $70,000 in bribes from people he allegedly made auxiliary deputies, claiming their badges would allow them to carry concealed weapons in all 50 states.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, fraud and bribery charges. Neither he nor his lawyer have replied to repeated questions from the I-Team about the case and the allegations. His three co-defendants have all pleaded guilty and are expected to testify.

If Jenkins’ trial is delayed, the judge suggested one option in inauguration week.

The judge cited appeals court decisions that lay out standards for a trial delay for health reasons. According to the judge, being at the trial must be a substantial threat to the defendant’s health or life. Otherwise, defendants can be forced to come to court.

Go here to learn more about the accusations against Jenkins and what the I-Team has learned.

This article tagged under:

News4 I-TeamCulpeper County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us