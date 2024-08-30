Internal DC review halts violence interruption contract renewals after Trayon White arrest

Following D.C. Council member Trayon White’s bribery arrest earlier this month, the D.C. government has launched a wide-ranging review of violence interruption work.

An affidavit released after White’s arrest alleges the D.C. Council member took bribes to influence violence interruption contracts within D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. White has not been indicted, nor commented on the allegations, though he did post a video on Instagram thanking those who've continued to support him.

Government leaders who briefed News4 about the review Thursday acknowledged violence interruption work has an effect in lowering gun violence in D.C. communities. But all contract renewals in that space are halted pending the results of the internal review. They are grants and contracts that hire people and neighborhood organizations to do therapy, mediation and peace brokering in spots prone to gun violence.

D.C.’s chief risk officer is looking at contracts in the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and more closely in the Credible Messenger program. Credible Messenger is mentioned throughout court documents detailing bribery allegations against White.

Government officials said the review will look at how those contracts were awarded, overseen and invoiced. Many of them renew Oct. 1, and all of them are on hold, so decisions have to be made quickly.

In an off-camera briefing with two D.C. government leaders, they said they weren’t aware of any subpoenas issued to D.C. employees or agencies by federal prosecutors but said the city has ways of giving them documents without a subpoena.

They also said no D.C. employee has been suspended, put on leave or otherwise sidelined in connection with the review or allegations — not even the employee believed to be mentioned in the court affidavit who may have been pressured by White.

The most serious and pressing concern expressed by the government officials is three contracts believed to be held by the company that allegedly paid the bribes to White.

Those contracts are with Child and Family Services, violence prevention and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services — helping some of D.C.’s most vulnerable kids.

The city acknowledges those contracts can’t be stopped, but the work will most likely have to be shifted quickly to someone else.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.