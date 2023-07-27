Hyundais and Kias top District's most stolen list

As auto thefts increase across the District, the News4 I-Team found Hyundais and Kias eclipse all others in how frequently they’re stolen.

Data obtained from the Metropolitan Police Department, which previously did not track car makes in its theft data,show nearly 2,300 Hyundais and Kias were stolen between Jan. 1 and July 20.

By comparison, the District saw 1,825 total car thefts at the same point last year.

As the I-Team has reported for months, Hyundai and Kia have been under siege – targeted by a viral “Kia Boyz” social media challenge that’s led to a rise in thefts of these cars nationwide. At issue are older models that lack a standard engine immobilizer, rendering them more vulnerable to hotwiring with a USB cord.

Manufacturers announced a software update they said would help fix the problem in February but tell the I-Team only about 15% of eligible drivers have had the software installed. On Thursday, Hyundai launched a free mobile software clinic in the District in hopes more drivers will get the software upgrade.

Meanwhile, data from D.C. police show the theft of these car makes in the District has climbed in the month since the software upgrade was unveiled, replacing other car brands that previously led the theft chart.

For example, Toyotas and Hondas were the most commonly stolen car make in the District in 2022, with 501 Toyotas and 413 Hondas reported stolen. Hyundai and Kia were the third and seventh most commonly stolen, respectively, with 355 Hyundais and 192 Kias reported stolen last year.

By comparison, D.C. police data show 1,468 Hyundais and 806 Kias were stolen between Jan. 1 and July 20 of this year, accounting for more than half of the nearly 4,000 car thefts in the District. An I-Team analysis shows that, on average, a Hyundai or Kia is stolen in D.C. every two hours and seven minutes.

In response to the theft surge, both Hyundai and Kia have offered free steering wheel locks, distributed through police departments, in addition to the free antitheft software upgrade.

The I-Team recently reported concerns some Kia drivers have with the software upgrade, but the manufacturers say it's performing as designed and stressed drivers must lock their cars for it to work.

Hyundai is holding a free antitheft software event at RFK Stadium through the end of the month for eligible drivers.

Reported by Ted Oberg and produced by Katie Leslie.