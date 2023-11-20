Former Duke Ellington teacher accused of abuse arrested at BWI

A former Duke Ellington School of the Arts teacher who has been accused of sexual abuse by at least two former students was arrested over the weekend, the News4 I-Team has learned.

Mark Williams is the former head of the acclaimed art school’s Literary Media and Communications Department. In 2022, the I-Team reported two women -- who had never previously shared their stories publicly and who did not know each other – said they were abused by Williams while students at the school.

The I-Team found complaints about the teacher were made to the school, the school district and police in 2004 and 2018, but Williams didn’t face charges at the time. Following the I-Team’s reporting, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department assigned a new detective to investigate the allegations.

Maryland district court records show Williams was arrested Sunday at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, listed as a fugitive from justice from Washington. He’s now in custody in Anne Arundel County and will be extradited to D.C.

According to warrant information obtained by the I-Team, he’s been charged with first-degree sex abuse of a secondary education student in January 2014.

The I-Team previously told the story of a woman who graduated from Duke Ellington in 2014 and said she was abused by Williams. The woman never came forward with her story until the I-Team approached her in 2021.

"There's like a certain level of shame that will keep silence going on for a very long time," the woman told the I-Team at the time.

Williams resigned in January 2019 while under investigation. He could not be reached for comment Monday.

A court clerk said he was represented by a public defender in a bond hearing Monday. He was ordered held for 30 days, pending extradition. The Anne Arundel County Public Defender’s office declined comment.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.