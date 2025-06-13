Firefighter turns 2-time battle with cancer into call for change

By the time Amy Dant had been promoted to lieutenant in the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, the firefighter paramedic had been diagnosed with cancer twice.

With no history of cancer in her family, she said she first thought she was terribly unfortunate after being diagnosed with cervical cancer at 27 years old, followed by thyroid cancer nearly a decade later.

Now, she told the News4 I-Team, she believes it was caused by something else: toxic exposures she endured on the job.

“I honestly really didn't have time to process how and why I got sick. It was more about: I gotta get better,” Dant told the I-Team. “It was pretty soon after my second form of cancer that the white paper came out and then everything sort of became very crystal clear.”

Commissioned by The Firefighter Cancer Support Network, the “white paper,” published in 2013, outlined the scale of the cancer problem within the fire service — noting several studies that showed firefighters have higher rates of several cancers compared to the general population.

Even though Dant's cancers weren't cited in that report, though other studies have linked them, the risks it outlined were a routine part of her duties. Like carcinogens released in house fires. Diesel fumes from firetrucks. More recently, even firefighters’ iconic gear has been found to contain PFAS chemicals studies have linked to cancer and other health problems.

“I was, like, this makes sense now. I immediately reached out to my workman's comp attorney and said, 'Hey, we need to have a conversation,'” she said.

But Dant’s hope quickly faded when she learned Maryland did not, at the time, include her cancers in its presumptive disability law for firefighters, which formally acknowledges the link between firefighting and occupational illness.

“I knew at that point that I was going to be in the fight of my life to try to have them take ownership,” she said.

Attorney Ken Berman, who represented Dant, told the I-Team that battle is difficult even when a firefighter’s cancer is included on the lists designed to make it easier to obtain benefits.

“I cannot recall in practicing 43 years of a cancer case that was not fought by the municipality or the county, whether it's presumptive or not,” Berman said.

He said even when their cancer is on a presumptive disability list, many counties routinely contest them off the bat, forcing firefighters into a contentious battle while they're in cancer treatment.

“The county or the municipality always hires an expert to say that it is not related,” he said.

Data obtained through an open records request shows just how hard it is for firefighters in the D.C. area to show their cancer was caused by their career. The I-Team used public records requests to show how the District and many local counties handled firefighters’ cancer claims between 2019 and 2024.

Not including claims for chronic disease, DC Fire and EMS approved 12 cancer claims, but the department told News4 it doesn't track denials, which they broadly characterized as a small number.

In Fairfax County, 18 presumptive cases were approved, but six were denied in that timeframe.

In Prince George's County, 42 claims were approved, but 10 were deferred or denied.

And in Montgomery County, where Dant worked before retiring this year, the I-Team found 31 cases were ultimately accepted and 42 were rejected.

In places such as Montgomery County, firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer can file a claim with the state’s worker’s compensation commission. It’s up to the county whether to contest the claim.

Berman said having a cancer on the presumptive list “makes it a bit easier than it would without the presumption.” But firefighters and their families are “not getting quick justice or sometimes even justice at all while they're still alive,” he said.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County declined comment on this story, stating: “We cannot comment on personnel matters, and workmen's comp cases are personnel-related matters.”

Dant fought the county for three years over her two cancer claims. In the end, she said they reached a small settlement — but not one that was worth what she lost. Dant had to have a radical hysterectomy because of her cervical cancer — one of multiple surgeries she endured.

“I spent 10 years in grief counseling dealing with the loss of motherhood and for not feeling enough,” she said.

She said she left the experience determined to help others avoid cancer altogether by pushing for safer practices, such as removing gear covered in carcinogens after a fire before returning to the station, or continuing to wear masks on the site of a fire, even after the flames are extinguished. Like many interviewed by the I-Team, she spoke of the broader need to change the culture in which wearing dirty gear was once a symbol of pride.

“People were like: What are you doing?” she said of the change in protocol, adding her response: “We're going to protect ourselves. It's my responsibility to protect my crew.”

Afraid of putting herself more at risk, Dant transferred to the county's 911 operations center in 2017, overseeing fire dispatch calls. She continued to speak to recruits about reducing their exposure until she retired this year, though her activism on cancer reduction continues today.

“I can honestly say as a recent retiree that I have left a legacy of change, and that feels incredible, you know? I feel like it wasn't all for nothing, that my story mattered in a profound way,” she said.

Her story mattered, but she said it's not one she'd write again. When asked if she has any regrets as she looks back on her career, Dant quickly said, “Absolutely.”

“If I knew then what I know now, I would never have taken this job,” she said.

Maryland has since added thyroid cancer to the state's presumptive disability list for firefighters.

Reported by Tracee Wilkins; produced by Katie Leslie; and shot by Steve Jones, Jeff Piper and Derrick Cheston. WTVJ Miami photographer Anthony James and WTVJ Miami executive producer Connie Fossi contributed to this report.