Discrimination suit against Maryland State Police will go forward

A federal judge ruled that an employment discrimination lawsuit brought against Maryland State Police has merit and can move forward, after the police department tried to have the case dismissed.

For years, some Maryland State Police officers of color have described a racist work environment.

A 2021 News4 investigation into department data showed more white officers promoted to higher ranks and specialty units compared to their Black colleagues. Black officers disproportionately accounted for harsher discipline, transfers and demotions.

“We want a police force that promotes officers based on merit, that holds officers accountable for true misconduct and doesn't mete out discipline in truly discriminatory ways,” said attorney Michal Shinnar, who represents Byron Tribue, a current officer, along with two other current and former officers who are suing the department.

All say they have been victims of discrimination and retaliation that have affected their careers.

A federal judge now has determined their claims should be heard in court, allowing their civil lawsuit against the state police agency to move forward.

“It’s been a long time coming. A tough battle. A long road. And I'm just happy that a judge was able to side with us and we can move forward and show the evidence that we have,” Tribue said.

“This is not the story of one individual like Mr. Tribue who has been harmed by discrimination. These are patterns and practices that exist in the Maryland State Police,” Shinnar said.

The lawsuit originally named former Superintendent Woodrow Jones and current Superintendent Roland Butler, who was appointed last year, becoming the first Black man to lead the troopers. The judge dismissed those individual claims.

“We don't see Mr. Butler as someone who is a new face of MSP leadership. He has a long history, and he has been in leadership while these actions have been ongoing,” Shinnar said.

In a statement, Maryland State Police said: "Today, the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) learned its motion to dismiss the civil suit (Title VII) was granted in part and denied in part. The MDSP remains committed to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland while ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees."

"Since being confirmed as MDSP Superintendent in March 2023, Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. has taken and will continue to take action to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind," the statement continued. "The dedicated troopers and civilian employees of the Department will continue to serve and protect the people of our state with the highest degree of integrity, fairness, and selfless service."

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit said they hope this will become a class action lawsuit in which additional officers can get involved. The judge will have to decide.

The U.S. Department of Justice also is investigating hiring practices, training, promotions and discipline within Maryland State Police.

Tribue told News4 what he would like to see next.

“Well, first, I would like to see change – change for myself, my current coworkers and the ones in front of me. That's yet to come,” he said.