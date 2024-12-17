Culpeper ex-sheriff's longtime aide testifies against him

For almost a decade, Kevin Rychlik says he was a trusted aide to former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. In federal court Monday, Jenkins watched Rychlik tell a jury how he turned the FBI onto Jenkins’ alleged bribery scheme.

Rychlik went on to record hours of conversations between himself and Jenkins, making up much of the prosecution’s case.

Rychlik testified that in 2011 he gave Jenkins a $5,000 donation and got an auxiliary deputy badge in return, giving him the same rights as a sworn deputy.

Rychlik said he ended up becoming a key campaign fundraiser for Jenkins, recruiting Rick Rahim to donate to Jenkins and calling him a “big fish” in text messages the jury saw. There were others, including Fred Gumbinner, Rychlik testified, with Rychlik telling jurors he was usually there himself when money and badges changed hands.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty and is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Prosecutors say when the IRS came knocking on Rychlik’s door in 2019, asking about millions in taxes Rychlik hadn’t paid on his businesses, Rychlik turned on his longtime friend. He told the FBI Jenkins was “taking money for bribes for credentials.”

The FBI turned Rychlik into an informant and set him up to record meeting after meeting between himself and Jenkins. With Jenkins sitting nearby in court, jurors heard recordings of Jenkins talking about the alleged scheme.

Prosecutors say a recording captured Jenkins speaking to Rychlik about Rahim, a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to bribing Jenkins and in return getting a badge and restored firearm rights.

“You got a felony record, you got a clean record and can carry a firearm, and we followed it up by swearing you in. Name another sheriff in the State of Virginia that would do that,” Jenkins said in the recordings presented by prosecutors.

Jenkins added: “I feel like we were very equitable … I truly feel what support Rahim gave me, I more than made up for by doing more than I told him originally.”

As jurors listened to Jenkins’ voice – and in other moments watched him take envelopes and gift bags prosecutors said had checks and cash inside – the former sheriff took notes but showed little emotion.

On cross-examination, Jenkins’ defense worked to discredit Rychlik, reminding jurors he was the person who brought the donors, including two undercover FBI agents, to Jenkins and that Rychlik’s tax problems could be helped by his cooperation in the case.

Rychlik “needed to work something out,” Jenkins’ defense said earlier in the trial. “He needed to save himself. He came to government and spun a tale … of conspiracy and bribery.”

The case against Jenkins is expected to wrap up this week.

