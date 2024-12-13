Culpeper ex-sheriff's defense cites ‘provocative' gun rights plan, not bribes

Lawyers for former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins began arguing Thursday why they say he’s an innocent man and not guilty of taking $75,000 in bribes.

Making their case for the first time in federal court in Charlottesville, Jenkins’ attorneys told jurors his actions in support of Second Amendment rights were a “creative response” and “provocative.” They said donors “supported his idea with time, their service. They supported it with their money,” a lawyer said. “They gave and they gave big.”

“You won’t hear any credible evidence that Mr. Jenkins accepted a bribe,” the defense said. “Scott Jenkins did no such thing and committed no crime.”

The testimony confirmed much of what the News4 I-Team has reported about the case since April 2023. Jenkins is accused of taking bribes from people who allegedly wanted law enforcement badges making them auxiliary deputies.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“It really is pretty simple,” prosecutors told the jury. “Scott Jenkins used his position as sheriff to line his pockets and benefit himself. You will hear the same story again and again. Instead of serving people, the only people he chose to serve was himself.”

Auxiliary deputies had no training and were not vetted, prosecutors said.

“There was no expectation they would assist the people of Culpeper County,” an attorney said. “Their only duty was to get bribe money to the sheriff.”

They said Jenkins needed money, was spending more than he had and was in debt.

Former auxiliary deputy Rick Rahim, who pleaded guilty to bribery, testified. He told the jury he wanted his right to own a gun restored. He lost those rights decades earlier after a felony conviction and wanted the benefits of a badge.

“I drive too fast,” he said. “Cops don’t write cops tickets.”

Jenkins’ defense said three co-defendants who pleaded guilty to paying bribes made deals with the government, and questioned their truthfulness. They alleged the main witness against Jenkins “spun a tale” of bribery and conspiracy.

Jenkins himself was quiet as he walked into court to finally begin fighting the charges.