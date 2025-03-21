Culpeper County ex-sheriff sentenced to 10 years in bribes-for-badges case

Former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday after he was convicted in December of all 12 conspiracy, fraud and bribery charges against him.

In federal court in Charlottesville on Friday morning, the judge said Jenkins took an oath and failed.

“The jury decided you are in fact a criminal,” the judge said.

Jenkins also received three years of probation after his sentence. He was not taken into custody immediately, as the government requested.

Jenkins’ attorney said he plans to appeal. He pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Jenkins took more than $75,000 in bribes from people he made auxiliary deputies, claiming their badges would allow them to carry concealed weapons in all 50 states. Donors said they also wanted the badges to help them get out of speeding tickets. Jenkins’ defense said the funds were legal campaign contributions and a “provocative” and “creative response” to defending gun rights by building up the auxiliary program.

The testimony heard at trial confirmed many of the allegations against Jenkins the News4 I-Team has reported for almost two years. The I-Team learned in April 2023 that the FBI seized $10,000 from Jenkins’ campaign account that January, amidst signs of a larger investigation. Jenkins was indicted nearly a year-and-a-half later.

Two other defendants in the case are expected to be sentenced later Friday.

