Capital One Arena Files DC’s First Application for Sports Betting License

There’s a chance sports betting in the District could arrive in time for the Super Bowl.

Capital One Arena has filed the first application for a "Class A" provisional sports betting license, meaning they want to allow wagering on the property.

The “Class A” designation is reserve for D.C.’s four major sporting venues, including Audi Field, Nationals Park and the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Capital One Arena’s application was filed Dec. 23. DC Lottery said the application review is expected to take 30 to 45 days, meaning it’s possible betting at the arena could be in place by the Super Bowl Feb. 2.