News4 I-Team

Called DC 911? We want to hear about your experience

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter

As News4 investigates the state of DC’s 911 system, we need to hear from you.

If you’ve called 911 in DC, tell us about your experience. Why did you call, when was it and were you put on hold before talking to someone? Did they dispatch the right people to the right address? Good or bad, we want to know. We will use some of your comments on-air and online.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Use the form below to submit your feedback. Thank you from the News4 I-Team.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 I-Team 22 hours ago

News4 reporting on DC 911 failures prompts DC police leak investigation

Washington DC Aug 15

DC police open criminal probe in 911 system outage to determine whether it was an intentional act

Washington DC Aug 13

Troubled DC 911 call center offers $800 staff bonuses for showing up

This article tagged under:

News4 I-Team
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us